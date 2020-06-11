Chronixx Drops New Song “Same Prayer” With Kabaka Pyramid For The Young Generation

Chronixx links with Kabaka Pyramid on a new song “Same Prayer,” off his upcoming album.

Two of the world’s biggest reggae revivalists have joined forces to provide a guiding light during these wayward times. Chronixx has called on the lyrical messenger Kabaka Pyramid to deliver the golden words on his new track, “Same Prayer.”

As expressed by Chronixx in an Instagram post announcing the song, it is “A prayer for the younger generation to reflect on internally. It’s also a reminder that there is a greater power directing things in the physical space. Instead of looking for solutions in our material lives, we can both reach out to this higher power and also look deep within ourselves.”

“Same Prayer” offers a melodic trip with beautifully laid saxophone overlays, delayed ad-libs, and congo drums to capture the movement of Chronixx as he trods “through the streets” armed with his prayer of peace. The Chronixx led chorus provides the perfect balance that allows Kabaka to deliver his verse. You can check out verse 2 of the Zion I Kings produced track in order to soak up the greatness that Kabaka delivers.

“Inna mi going out an’ inna mi coming in/Please watch over I/Protect mi family when I nuh localize/When trodding thru these streets/Keep mi focus right, no oversight/A battlefield dis life is so much like/But with you as mi guide and shield/Any pain I man feel, time will heal, yeah,” Chronixx sings.

“Same Prayer” follows on the heels of “Dela Move,” which both find places on Chronixx’s upcoming album Dela Splash. The visuals for “Same Prayer” should be available sometime next week. However, you can enjoy the moving, audio below.