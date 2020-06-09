Janet Jackson Makes Powerful Political Statement In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Janet Jackson makes a powerful political statement on events surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Janet Jackson has added her voice to those calling for support for the Black Lives Matter movement. George Floyd’s death two weeks ago has opened the flood gates in regards to raising awareness about racial prejudice in America. The 46-year-old man’s murder at the hands of a white police officer and his three colleagues sparked outrage and a series of protests throughout the country and increased awareness for the black community across the world.

Along with Beyoncé, Kanye West, Drake, and 50 Cent, Janet Jackson has now raised her own voice by posting a statement to her social media. The “All For You” singer utilized her 1989 album, “Rhythm Nation” to get her point across. The lead single of the same name focuses on racial unity, with the song’s music video filmed in black and white to reflect that.

“We are a nation with no geographic boundaries, bound together through our beliefs,” Janet Jackson wrote on Twitter alongside a clip that includes the names of black victims of police brutality. “We are like-minded individuals, sharing a common vision, pushing toward a world rid of colour lines.”

The tweet is the latest political post as she previously paid tribute to Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her home, on what would have been her 27th birthday, and called for the policemen responsible for killing George Floyd to be charged with murder. All four cops have since been fired from the Minneapolis police force, while the main officer, Derek Chauvin, has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter, and has had his bail set at $1.25 million. The other three officers in the case have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

#BlackLivesMatter#NoJusticeNoPeace Text “FLOYD” to 55156 for George, Text “ENOUGH” to 55156 for Breonna and Text “JUSTICE” to 55156 for Ahmaud — to demand the officers who killed George Floyd are charged with murder & justice for all lost to police violence. Take action ?? pic.twitter.com/atj3Gk0m3E — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) June 1, 2020