Tory Lanez Roast Lil Tjay and YK Osiris Over Amateur Boxing Match

Tory Lanez isn’t too impressed with Lil Tjay and YK Osiris’s boxing skills.

In the heat of the summer, Lil Tjay and YK Osiris attempted to do their best impersonations of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao as they engaged in a friendly boxing match. Osiris challenged the “Hold On” rapper to the showdown on Insta and it finally took place on an empty basketball court in LA. When the video of the duel went viral, Tory Lanez couldn’t help but laugh as he weighed in in the comments.

“Y’all n****s footwork is horrific lmaooo,” he said. The jab was met by another challenge from Osiris who suggested he and the “Who Needs Love” rapper go head-to-head for a few rounds themselves, but Tory didn’t seem to take the bait.

Tjay appeared to want to protect his dignity and assure those on Insta that he hadn’t put up his best efforts in the fight as he had been out all night. The Bronx native said in his IG clip that he hadn’t gotten any sleep due to being at a Kingston crib and had also played three basketball matches against G-Herbo. “I’m in the stu – I made two songs. Ya boy came the next day at 11:30 saying, ‘I wanna box,’ so I’m like aight, f*** it,” he said about the challenge from Osiris. “I was just playing wit ya boy, you feel me? He don’t want to get it again.” Tjay likely made the comment after being dragged by his current nemesis, Tekashi 6ix9ine, for being beaten by an R&B singer. The two artists have been engaging in beef since Tjay accused his fellow New Yorker of being a snitch.

Tory Lanez looks unlikely to face off against Osiris, despite the “Ride” singer reiterating that he wanted to go up against the Canadian, but it looks as though Trippie Reed has accepted the challenge.