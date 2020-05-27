Azealia Banks Blast Nicki Minaj Over Doja Cat’s “Racism” Allegation

Azealia Banks is burning Nicki Minaj at the stake again over not addressing the Doja Cat racism controversy.

Rapper Azealia Banks attacked Nicki Minaj over Doja Cat on her Instagram this week amidst the trending hashtag that is calling for the “Say So” rapper to be canceled. It seems Azealia had something she’s been wanting to get off her chest for a long time and has finally found the opportunity to do so. On Monday (May 25), she erupted on social media, criticizing Minaj for collaborating with Doja Cat, who is currently involved in a racism scandal following the resurfacing of an offensive song and videos of the rapper in what’s being called white supremacist chat rooms.

Azealia called Doja Cat, who is half white, a “white bitch” and accused Nicki of suddenly getting quiet now even though she had a lot to say when she came for Cardi B. “Another thing that I find f**king funny is Nicki… for all the f**king mouth you have for Cardi B for talking sh*t about black women, and now you quiet because you got your little number one with this white b*tch.”

“You shoulda got right on that Queen Radio and you put that bitch in the ground where she belongs,” she continued. “Put that bitch down in the f**king South African emerald mine where the f**k that white bitch belongs. Now I’m looking back at it, it’s like you were just jealous of Cardi. You just jealous ’cause she’s got more swag than you. You made a whole radio show about how Cardi B is bad for black women.”

Elsewhere in her rant, Azealia Banks also claimed that she’s had sex with comedian Dave Chappelle and said that she should expose him and ruin his marriage. She also came for Busta Rhymes, alleging that the rapper is an “ass toucher” that we should watch out for in the club. Those revelations were questionable to say the least, but it did make for a good laugh.

Banks clarified that she wasn’t defending Cardi B, who she doesn’t seem to be quite fond of either. “I’m not going to sit up here and play you and be like, ‘Oh Cardi’s a better artist’ ’cause the bitch is f**kin’ trash,” she said. “That’s what we all know. You know, that’s what we’ve all found out. We know the bitch has two albums and Atlantic don’t have no incentive to push Cardi B. OK? If you really a woman of your f**kin’ word, you better get on that f**kin’ Queen Radio and tear that bitch’s head right the f**k off.”

Once again, Azealia Banks has gone on record to be more known for her rants than her music, but do you think she’s right about Nicki being a hypocrite who was just jealous of Cardi B?