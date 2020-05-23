Nicki Minaj Barbz Threatened Claudia Jordan’s Grandmother & Teenage Niece

It seems safe to say that Nicki Minaj has one of the scariest fanbases in the music scene.

The Barbz, as they call themselves, are prepared to defend their Queen against any eventuality — including bringing out their claws against fellow artists and celebrities. Usher bore the brunt of it this week after he stated in an Instagram Live session with Swizz Beatz that Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim. That didn’t go down too well with the Barbz, seeing as Nicki Minaj and Kim had a major fall out about 10 years ago… Usher’s comments also had offshoots as the host of “Fox Soul,” Claudia Jordan, discussed the incident on her talk show and soon found herself also on the wrong side of the Barbz.

Claudia claimed that there was nothing wrong with the remarks that Usher had made as Kim was a pioneer — unfortunately, doing so led to her receiving an influx of threats. “WOW now the Barbz have gone too far,” she wrote on Twitter.

WOW now the Barbz have gone too far. Threatening to "BEAT HER" my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece? At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) May 20, 2020

So yall can justify trying to scare a little 15 year old black girl- like times aint challenging enough without you barbz being so ridiculous. I hope yall feel good about yourselves. But then again you have to be brainless & soul less to think that is cool or funny. Way to go! — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) May 20, 2020

“Threatening to ‘BEAT HER’ my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece? At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh.” She further criticised the Barbz, calling them ridiculous for being brainless and soulless. Claudia was not the only talk show host to incur the Barbz’ wrath. LisaRaye McCoy found herself in similar water for saying that Nicki should “bow down” to Kim.

It was just a few weeks ago that Doja Cat was on the receiving end after she posted a fan-created cover of Rolling Stone magazine that featured her alongside Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion. Luckily for her (and her fans), Doja and Nicki ended up collaborating on the remix of “Say So,” which became a number one hit.