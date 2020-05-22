Sheck Wes Faces Years In Prison Following Arrest In NY On Gun & Drug Charges

Harlem rapper Sheck Wes was arrested and charged with firearm possession.

Sheck Wes, a New York rapper who is most popularly known for his 5x Platinum-certified 2018 hit “Mo Bamba,” was arrested in the Big Apple yesterday, according to TMZ. The publication reported that the rapper was pulled over for a window tint related traffic violation when police smelled weed in the car and performed a search of the vehicle. Wes was in the company of three friends during the traffic stop and was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV without a license.

It seems the feds got a bit more than they bargained for with this stop. Reports are that the police discovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson in a bag during the search as well. A negligible amount of weed was also found in the Lambo, but the rapper and his associates weren’t charged for that. However, in addition to the charge for driving without a license, Sheck Wes, along with one of the other passengers, is facing two felony charges for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

The rapper was released without bail after his arraignment today. According to his lawyer, they plan to look into the case further while they wait for their court date. “This morning, Judge Moyne, in the Manhattan Criminal Court released Sheck Wes on his own recognizance, with no bail. His case was adjourned to August. During that period, we will conduct our own investigation into the charges,” Scott Leemon told TMZ in a statement.

Far be it from me to sound stereotypical, but this isn’t Sheck’s first run-in with the law. Last year he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and singer Justine Skye. Though she spoke out about the abuse on social media, the case was turned down due to a lack of evidence. Skye, however, got a restraining order granted against her rapper ex-beau.

Even outside of celebrity life, people get pulled over all the time, and they even sometimes get caught with a little weed or without evidence that they’re permitted to drive. As for everything else in this instance, we just hope the counsel’s case is as loaded as his client’s pistol.