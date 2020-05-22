Dave East Sends Message To NYPD After Arrest For Weed & Disorderly Conduct

Dave East has a message for New York Police Department following his arrest for weed and disorderly conduct.

The New York rapper was in the wrong place at the wrong time last night, and it has led to some handcuffs and a possible criminal record. Dave East was out with friends in Queens when the SUV they were traveling in was pulled over as the driver had allegedly failed to signal that he was turning. The “Alone” artist, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, though the reason for being stopped was a waste of time and began arguing with police, which was probably not the wisest thing to do in that situation. When asked for ID, the driver handed over his — but Dave East did not, nor did his co-passengers. Officers could reportedly smell weed within the whip and eventually found 7 bags of the stuff, which led to the rapper and the others in the car all being taken in, but not the driver.

The star of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” received a summons for disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana, though his attorney believes that this won’t lead to a criminal record in the long run due to the law in the State of New York.

“I don’t perceive that this will result in a criminal conviction, because it does not appear that Dave has been charged with a crime,” Stacey Richman told TMZ. “Under New York law, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana are violations — not crimes.”

A video that has since emerged from the altercation shows how officers pushed and shoved the 31-year-old while onlookers screamed that he was being harassed. Dave East posted the clip to his own social media, with the caption, “REST IN PARADISE SHOOTER S*** DONT STOP F*CC NYPD TILL I SEE U AGAIN.” At the time of writing, the the video has more than one million views.

The incident caps off a bad month for the rapper who lost his aunt to COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.