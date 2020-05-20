Snoop Dogg Breaks From Tekashi69 Beef To Drop New Music, “I Wanna Go Outside”

There is no better time to drop new music than when your getting free press, and Snoop Dogg would know that given his decades of being in the game.

Snoop Dogg has finally provided “I Wanna Go Outside,” the soundtrack to our current cooped up lifestyle, and boy does it make you just want to go for a quick stroll with your favorite person. The track and accompanying video comes a week after Snoop ditched a Verzuz challenge from 50 Cent and enlisted Jay-Z as the worthiest of opponents due to both of them being the kings of their coasts around the same time.

Now we understand the move, as the funky, almost psychedelic G-Funk flow on this new joint shows just why Snoop is listed as one of the best of the West. While Snoop lays down the fresh lyrics, it is producer Soopafly who is responsible for the groovy beat.

With Dah Dah handling the shots from the cut, we see Snoop showing just how much of a neighborhood man he was during the pre-COVID-19 era. Viewers are able to see him in his element collaborating with others such as Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh as they seem to host a youth football league.

While elements of the video surely take you back to a time when it was cool to be outside, Snoop also shows just how he is getting down on the inside, even if he’s getting bored of it. We see the legendary rapper trolling through his mansion, playing video games, and shooting a few hoops. During this time, we see few shots of Snoop’s tribute pieces to the late great B-ball player Kobe Bryant.

While “I Wanna Go Outside” can be seen as a call for baking in the sun and long a walks, it’s also about solidarity outside of social media. “We gone take our time, ain’t no need to rush/we’ll be back in the sun… It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he sings.

The release also proves as a great takeaway from Snoop’s ongoing social media square-off between rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. As a matter of fact, the video feels very much like the silencing of 6ix9ine and other critics who have tried to derail his decades of marriage to Shante Broadus. The couple shows that the fire is still there as they playfully cuddle with each other on set.

“I Wanna Go Outside” can be streamed below.