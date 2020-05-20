JAY-Z Shared His Playlist Including Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Future & More

JAY-Z has revealed exactly what he’s been listening to in quarantine with a new playlist on TIDAL.

If you thought JAY-Z was out of the loop just because he isn’t dropping new music, think again. The billionaire hip-hop mogul just unveiled his “Couple Songs From 2020 (So Far)” playlist on his streaming service TIDAL and the list makes for an interesting read and an even more interesting listening party.

Hov has been jamming to the likes of Kehlani, whose smash hit “Toxic” made his shortlist, as well as The Weeknd’s “Snowchild.” Not only does Bey’s husband get down in his R&B funk, but he also seems up to speed on these nowadays rappers’ current projects. Jay has two songs from Future’s new album “High Off Life” on his playlist -“Hard To Choose One” and “Trillionaire.” In addition to that are two entries from other rappers like Drake and Lil Baby.

Apparently, the Toronto rapper’s “Chicago Freestyle,” which pays tribute to Hov, and “Landed,” which – both tracks from his recent “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” mixtape, made the cut for Jay’s 20-track playlist. Lil Baby’s double appearance on the list is thanks to his tracks “Emotionally Scarred,” and “Sum 2 Prove,” which are both songs from his No. 1 album “My Turn,” which dropped earlier this year.

JAY-Z’s new playlist, which is exclusively available on TIDAL, also features Lil Uzi Vert, Roc Nation’s Jay Electronica, and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears alongside the billionaire’s wife Beyoncé for the Houston women’s latest hit “Savage” (Remix) which topped Rolling Stone charts. JAY-Z along with The-Dream and some others also have songwriting credits for the Billboard hit.

Speaking of The-Dream, the veteran singer-songwriter’s song “Wee Hours” with Jhené Aiko and “Passion” are also a “couple songs from 2020” that Jay-Z has been rocking to. Check out the hip-hop mogul’s full playlist exclusively on TIDAL.