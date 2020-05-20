50 Cent Speak On Mural Artiste Lushsux Getting Jump As Oprah Mural Surfaced

50 Cent denies getting Australian artist Lushsux jump over his viral murals.

If you venture to Australia, you may discover some murals that all seem to depict 50 Cent. The New York City rapper is the subject of several large murals done by an Australian street artist who goes by Lushsux. The paintings depict 50 Cent as other celebrities, but that face of Curtis Jackson is unmistakable. Although Lushsux claims to be a huge fan of the “Animal Ambition” rapper, it seems that painting him as Tekashi 6ix9ine, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Donald Trump, and other notable figures has not gone down so well with the G-Unit founder and some of his fans down under.

“This guy needs an ass whoopin bad, he still doing this shit,” Fifty angrily wrote on social media. The post was clearly made out of frustration as Lushsux had refused to stop creating the likenesses, but what happened next was quite intense. The artist revealed that he was attacked by 6 or 7 guys in the street and landed up in the hospital. Despite the violent altercation, Lushlux says it won’t stop him from doing what he does as it amuses 99.8% of people. 50 Cent denied all responsibility for the incident when he was informed, writing on IG, “The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me I didn’t do that.”

Although the “Power” actor didn’t physically throw the punch himself, is it fair to say that he incited the violence that leads to the assault by outright declaring that something needed to be done? Someone with a legal background will surely be able to offer more insight, but perhaps Fifty should expect some type of Australian lawsuit in the future.

As 50 Cent is addressing the alleged beatdown, another mural surfaced depicting him as Oprah, and like the others, this one is also causing quite a stir.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAael6SnQXM/