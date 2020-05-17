Rihanna Exposed Her Butt While Twerking In This Video On The Gram

Rihanna flashes her ass-et on the Gram in a new video clip.

When you’re as sexy as the Bajan beauty, it is perfectly possible to be your own date while having a romantic night in. Considering quarantine restrictions and the lack of company due to social distancing, RiRi cooked dinner for one — but she did make sure that her fans “joined” via Instagram. Rihanna uploaded a video of herself in the kitchen, chopping onions and decanting red wine as she looked to have made a pasta dish. “The Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy,” she captioned the clip.

In addition to enjoying a joint, Rihanna did a little twerking, which included flashing followers a glimpse of her behind in star stockings. The “Only Girl in the World” singer is no stranger to sharing drool-worthy content on her Insta.

Just last month, Rihanna took to the social media network to promote the latest lingerie on offer from her Savage x Fenty brand by posting a Boomerang of herself wearing some panties under a T-shirt. Being a massive fan of the Grammy Award winner, Lil Uzi Vert shared a screenshot from the clip to his own IG. Bear in mind that Bad Gal RiRi is the only Insta account he follows.

Rihanna has always had fun with her fans on social media. In the past, she has teased them that she has been jamming to her long-awaited ninth album and is just choosing not to release it, while her latest quip is even crueler. When asked where is the album that’s been deemed “R-9”, RiRi replied, “I lost it.”

We know she’s joking, but Rihanna, don’t play like that!