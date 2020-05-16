Offset Named In $80K Lawsuit Against Quavo & Takeoff For Alleged Stealing Stylist Clothing

Offset joins his Migos members Quavo and Takeoff in a new lawsuit.

The Atlanta-bred rapper has been accused of not paying for thousands of dollars worth of designer clothing, along with his fellow Migos members. A lawsuit filed by stylist company, Luka Lorena, in March, named Takeoff and Quavo, and their manager Daniel Zook, in accusations of breach of contract, conversion, and conspiracy to convert property.

According to Bossip, the company’s legal team, Quavo and Takeoff (whose government names are Quavious Marshall and Kirshnik Ball, respectively), had an agreement that it would purchase clothing for the hip hop group upon their approval and then reimburse them, as well as pay a styling fee of 20%. All was going well up until April last year, but when Quavo received a bill for $34,000 two months later, excuses began.

Lorena alleges that Quavo was photographed wearing one of the Chanel pieces at the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival and that he was not the only one — similar incidents occurred with both Takeoff and Zook, who had made excuses for Quavo before disappearing. Furthermore, the company claims that in addition to dressing the trio, it was responsible for getting them into Virgil Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, and inspiring Quavo to start his non-profit organization, the Quavos Cares Foundation.

In the latest development, Offset has been named into the lawsuit as he allegedly refused to provide his social security number for filing the company’s taxes and rendered it unable to do so. In terms of figures, Lorena claims that Takeoff owes $35,625.42 and Quavo $44,294.33, and is also seeking punitive damages and lawyer’s fees.

The lawsuit comes at a time when fans are eagerly awaiting Migos’ next project. “Taco Tuesday” and “Racks 2 Skinny” were both recently released, with “Quarantine Mixtape” and “Culture III” expected to drop at some point this year.