Watch Spice, Shaggy & Rayvon Performed On ABC’s The Bachelor Semi-Finals

Dancehall greats Spice, Shaggy, and Rayvon brought the house down on The Bachelor.

It was to be a festive night for millions of viewers tuning in to ABC’s The Bachelor’s Listen to Your Heart semi-final episode, as the Caribbean triple threat of Spice, Shaggy, and Rayvon took those in attendance through a thrilling performance. The trio delivered the 2020 remake of Shaggy’s 1999 hit single “It Wasn’t Me,” which originally featured English Jamaican singer Rikrok. The remake features another known collaborator in the form of Rayvon. While the remake gives a punchier dancehall beat, the lyrics have remained the same, which made it easy for persons in the audience to single along. The lively performance did not go unnoticed, and Spice, Shaggy, and Rayvon were treated to loud applause from the persons in attendance.

The television series is a spin-off of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise series. While previous shows have focused solely on acquiring a love interest and the drama that follows, Listen to Your Heart creates their niche through the use of music, as twenty upcoming musicians are placed in one house.

Matt and Rudi, two of the contestations from the show who also provided back up vocals during the performance, spoke to Shaggy in a post-performance interview. Both expressed just how excited they were to meet Mr.Boombastic for the first time and to share the stage with him. Matt confessed that he listened to Shaggy’s music when he was growing up and listed him as a “good guy” and a great songwriter. The Jamaican entertainer told the couple just how beautiful and wonderful their chemistry was before wishing them success in their endeavors.

Mere hours before the airing of the episode, all three entertainers prepared their fans for a treat by sharing images from the upcoming performance on their respective social media accounts.

Did you get a chance to catch the performance?