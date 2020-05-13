Nelly vs Ludacris Verzuz Battle: Everything You Need To Know

Nelly vs. Ludacris Verzuz battle on Instagram Live is shaping up to be one of the biggest.

The current global pandemic has changed so much about the way we live, including how we define live entertainment. Artists have been forced to find new ways to keep fans engaged, and as a result, we have been gifted access to some amazing free performances. One of the most exciting platforms to come out of this crisis has been the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz-created “Verzuz” battles. T

he concept brings together two artists well-matched to go hit for hit with tracks they have either performed or produced, and ultimately allows fans to take a look back at the impressive catalogues of their favorite musicians.

This week’s Verzuz battle is one for the late 80s and early 90s babies, featuring rappers Nelly and Ludacris playing all their hits from the early 2000s to today. Both artists have countless tracks that topped charts and defined hip hop for a new generation, so there’s no telling who will be the standout in this exchange. Most fans will surely be more excited to dance to Nelly and Ludacris for a few hours than concerned over who takes home the title of Verzuz winner.

The Verzuz battles have been consistently breaking social media records, with the last match between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu drawing over 700k viewers. This weekend’s event featuring Nelly and Ludacris is set to begin on Saturday at 7 PM EST.

Viewers can catch the live stream on either Nelly or Ludacris’ Instagram page. So far, most fans in the comment section of the Verzuz tv announcement post have been betting on Luda to take the gold, but others think we shouldn’t sleep on Nelly’s catalogue of hits. Regardless of who brings the most heat, Saturday night is sure to be poppin’, even if it’s just in our living rooms.