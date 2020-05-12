Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Follow Back From NYPD On Instagram, Amps Up Snitch Trolling

Looks like Tekashi 6ix is Instagram friends with his old pals, the feds.

Amidst his record-breaking comeback, New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been maneuvering public relations like child’s play. The rapper did a clean sweep of his old timeline to create a following to follower ratio of 1 to 19.4 million. That’s right, the rapper is only following one single Instagram user now, and it’s none other than, drumroll please… the New York City Police Department.

Since he realized this “rat” label was gonna stick with him, the rapper has found some very interesting ways of making it work. Not only is he owning up to it, but he is really rubbing it in. Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is a former federal informant, has a history with the NYPD, who apparently follows him on Instagram as well. They ought to feel special, being the only one the rapper cares to see on his timeline.

6ix9ine hasn’t said anything about the huge change to his profile, but surely he’s seen it as he’s seen everything else that is being said about him. The rapper is currently beefing with Meek Mill, who recently told him on Twitter: “I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars,” Meek wrote. However, the Brooklyn rapper is yet to speak on to that and has instead chosen to show us that he is not ashamed. Making the NYPD the only account he follows on the ‘gram is a statement in itself, and it might even say it better than he could have.

Tekashi explained his side of the story in a recent Instagram Live that broke the record for most viewers in a session with an audience of 2 million. The rapper said that he’s sorry it had to happen, but he wasn’t about to be loyal to people who weren’t loyal to him. The details of his perspective seemed to have awoken some empathy in a lot of people who weren’t so convinced about him before. Following his success and new streaming records, he is expected to top the Billboard Hot 100 in the upcoming week.

Will “rats” even be looked at the same after this?