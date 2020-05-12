Drake One Hit Away From Breaking Madonna’s Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Record

Drake is one hit away from breaking Madonna’s Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 record.

It was always fairly certain that Drake would go down in the music history books as a legend, but it seems he’s exceeding even those expectations. Drizzy has garnered seven no. 1 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in his time, but he has had even more make it into the top ten. Thirty-eight, in fact. That magic number now has him sharing top spot with Madonna — a legend in her own right — for the most entries.

Drake’s latest single, “Pain 1993,” is the one that helped him achieve the milestone. The track, which features Playboi Carti and is off his new “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,” debuted at number seven on this week’s Billboard chart. The record is just another that Drake can add to his Billboard collection — the 33-year-old already holds claim to the most charted songs of any artists in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 with 209, the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 songs in a single week at 27, the most time on the Hot 100 with a total of 431 weeks, and the most Hot 100 debuts in a week with 21.

Madonna’s joint claim for the most singles in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 is definitely under threat from Drake, but they seem to be way ahead of the competition — for now. The Beatles won’t be making music anymore, but they come in third place with 34; Rihanna could do some future damage as she currently has 31; Michael Jackson rounds out the top 5 with 30 singles, followed by Mariah Carey and Steve Wonder with 28; Janet Jackson and Elton John with 27; and Elvis Presley and Taylor Swift with 25.

We reckon it won’t be too long until Drake does the “Toosie Slide” for victory.