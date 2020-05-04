Kehlani Reveals Tracklist For “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” Album

Kehlani is finally revealing the tracklist for her new album that is due this week.

It’s been over three years since we got a full-length studio album from Kehlani, but the singer will be closing that gap very soon. Her impending album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is slated to be released at midnight this Friday. Kehlani took to Twitter on Monday to share more details about the highly anticipated follow-up to her 2019 mixtape “While We Wait.”

The “Ring” crooner’s recently unveiled tracklist includes some of her previous releases over the last month and a half like “Everybody Business, “F&MU” and “Toxic.” The 15-track album also features some great complementary artists for Kehlani, including Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, Masego, and more. However, the previously released “All Me” featuring Keyshia Cole, which was reported to be a part of the project in early March, was noticeably missing. Kehlani also pays a special tribute to her late friend, rapper Lexii Alijai who sadly passed away earlier this year on the last track called “Lexii Outro.”

Kehlani first confirmed that her new album was done in early March. Then in April, she announced the title and release date on her birthday. The album cover is a shot of her from behind as she peers over a wall. Along with that, she gave a brief explanation of the album cover. “The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” Kehlani wrote last month. “The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good…until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?” Today the singer tweeted the flip side of the same photo, which displays the front view from the other side of the wall showing her face and the chaos behind her.

Last year Kehlani said this project became her most serious during an interview with Vibe. “I started making an album, which became, possibly, one of the most serious projects I’ve ever worked on,” she said. She started working on the album in September 2018 while she was still pregnant with her daughter. “It’s my parents’ story, articulated into mine, articulated into a gift for my daughter, so she knows where she comes from,” Kehlani added.

The singer’s last album SweetSexySavage peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It’s only a matter of days before we get to hear her incredible voice and soul reaching R&B sound on brand new tracks. Fans are especially excited to hear Kehlani and Jhené Aiko on the previously teased “Change Your Life.” Are you excited to hear what else the singer has in store for us?

https://twitter.com/Kehlani/status/1257428357265981447/photo/1

Tracklist for It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

1. “Toxic”

2. “Can I” feat. Tory Lanez

3. “Bad News”

4. “Real Hot Girl Skit”

5. “Water”

6. “Change Your Life” feat. Jhené Aiko

7. “Belong To The Streets Skit”

8. “Everybody Business”

9. “Hate The Club” feat. Masego

10. “Serial Lover”

11. “F&MU”

12. “Can You Blame Me” feat. Lucky Daye

13. “Grieving” feat. James Blake

14. “Open (Passionate)”

15. “Lexii’s Outro”