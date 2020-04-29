Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Expecting Their First Child: Reports

Oh my Gigi — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting!

Just a few days ago, the supermodel was celebrating her 25th birthday, but little did we know that another celebration was waiting in the wings. The pair have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015 when Gigi Hadid starred in the music video for his break-out solo song, “Pillow Talk”. They quickly became one of Hollywood’s “it” couples and appeared on the cover of Vogue, as well as did a campaign for Versace. Sadly, GiZa called it quits in 2018, but decided to reconcile in December last year after Gigi Hadid agreed to give the former One Direction member another chance. We hope that this time is for good as the couple has a baby on the way!

TMZ broke the news about the bun in Gigi’s oven, with several other media outlets reporting the same. According to sources, the 25-year-old is about 20 weeks along and both families are ecstatic. The alleged parents-to-be have not commented on the news themselves, but we’re sure it is only a matter of time before a baby bump starts showing on Gigi’s slender frame. The supermodel has previously spoken about her plans to start a family.

“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she told i-D Magazine. The model added that one day she might take up cooking full-time. Now it seems she’s closer than ever to exit the modeling world and fulfill her other aspirations.

Fans are now also speculating whether her recent birthday celebration doubled as a gender-reveal party. The “2” and “5” balloons reportedly had pink and blue strings, respectively, with Gigi Hadid hugging Zayn Malik while holding the “5” balloon at one point, leading to the belief that she is having a boy.

Congratulations on their party of three!