Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Are Expecting Their First Child: Reports

Oh my Gigi — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting!
Just a few days ago, the supermodel was celebrating her 25th birthday, but little did we know that another celebration was waiting in the wings. The pair have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015 when Gigi Hadid starred in the music video for his break-out solo song, “Pillow Talk”. They quickly became one of Hollywood’s “it” couples and appeared on the cover of Vogue, as well as did a campaign for Versace. Sadly, GiZa called it quits in 2018, but decided to reconcile in December last year after Gigi Hadid agreed to give the former One Direction member another chance. We hope that this time is for good as the couple has a baby on the way!
TMZ broke the news about the bun in Gigi’s oven, with several other media outlets reporting the same. According to sources, the 25-year-old is about 20 weeks along and both families are ecstatic. The alleged parents-to-be have not commented on the news themselves, but we’re sure it is only a matter of time before a baby bump starts showing on Gigi’s slender frame. The supermodel has previously spoken about her plans to start a family.
“I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she told i-D Magazine. The model added that one day she might take up cooking full-time. Now it seems she’s closer than ever to exit the modeling world and fulfill her other aspirations.
Fans are now also speculating whether her recent birthday celebration doubled as a gender-reveal party. The “2” and “5” balloons reportedly had pink and blue strings, respectively, with Gigi Hadid hugging Zayn Malik while holding the “5” balloon at one point, leading to the belief that she is having a boy.
Congratulations on their party of three!
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ?? I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. ? Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ?????