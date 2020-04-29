Kanye West Dropped $225K To Buy Back His Childhood Home In Chicago

You can take the guy out of Chicago, but you’ll never take Chicago out of Kanye West’s heart.

Despite living with his family in Calabasas, California, and having a ranch in Wyoming, the capital of Illinois remains very close to the “Closed on Sunday” rapper’s heart. Kanye West grew up in the South Shore neighborhood, going to school and college in the city, and getting his start in the Chicago hip hop community. Even as an adult who lives thousands of miles away, Kanye West continues to give back to his hometown.

He established the Kanye West Foundation to battle dropout and illiteracy rates by providing underprivileged youth with access to music education. Ye also recently donated to the We Women Empowered amidst the COVID-19 crisis to supply food to South Shore’s elderly. And just in case you still had any doubt, Yeezy even named his third child “Chicago”.

Kanye recently joined billionaires club, with Forbes reporting that his net worth stands at $1.3 billion. But the Grammy Award winner disputed the claim — saying that the publication was actually off by $2 billion! We now know what Ye plans to do with some of that $3.3 billion. The house in which Kanye grew up in South Shore now belongs to the Chicago native after he forked out $225,000 to buy it, according to a report by WGN9 news.

The home, which Kanye’s mom, Donda, bought in the 1980s, was sold in 2004 and fell into dilapidation amid foreclosure before it was bought in 2017 by “Brand New” rapper Rhymefest with plans to turn it into an arts center, but plans fell through after he and Kanye fell out. Having been branded as “Art of Culture Inc.” since 2018, the property now belongs to its old inhabitant who took out a renovating permit a few days ago. Repairs are expected to set Kanye by around $60,000, which is nothing for $3.3 billionaire.