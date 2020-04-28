Lil Uzi Vert Had The Best Reaction To Rihanna’s Racy Underwear Video On The Gram

Lil Uzi Vert ain’t going to be getting over his Rihanna crush anytime soon.

It is no secret that the rapper from Philly is a huge fan of the beauty from Barbados. He has made his love for the “Needed Me” singer quite clear in the past, having previously written, “I think when I become THE ONE she will be my friend till that day I don’t wanna hear about her she 2 perfect.” Sadly for Lil Uzi Vert, he is still waiting as Rihanna is reportedly still single (and even so, ASAP Rocky seems next in line), but in the meantime, he is enjoying what the Grammy Award winner has to offer on Instagram.

With quarantine measures in full effect, it doesn’t mean that Rihanna can’t promote her Fenty brand. On the contrary, she is making use of her resources (read: her phone) and her product (ie. her underwear), with herself as the model.

Our favorite island girl posted a boomerang to her Instagram Story in which she dons one of Fenty’s high-waisted panties under her T-shirt. While showing off the wares (no pun intended), she included a link to the website for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. Lil Uzi Vert may not be RiRi’s ideal target market, but he certainly likes what’s on offer and even posted a screenshot from the clip on his own IG.

Rihanna might not like the “That Way” rapper in the same he does her, but she still has a soft spot for the 25-year-old as she showed a few months ago. When her new biography came out, she gifted a special signed copy to Uzi with the inscription, “To my n***a Uzi.” The pair also had their own dance party on IG Live earlier this month, which they allowed followers to join in.

RiRi + Uzi = a never-ending love story.