Kodak Black Shoot Shots At Megan Thee Stallion, “Let Me Drive The Boat”

Kodak Black says Megan Thee Stallion should align with him and the Free Kodak movement because “that’s the wave.”

This past weekend incarcerated Florida rapper Kodak Black made a few post-and-delete appearances on Instagram, and one post in particular about Meg The Stallion has everyone guessing what he meant. The rapper shared a snippet of Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for her song “B.I.T.C.H” seemingly giving the record his stamp of approval before trying to summon the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper to his side.

“@theestallion You Dat Bih Huh? I See You Hipped Forreal Lil One,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m Bidding Off You Right Na! What You Need To Do Is Get On Yo #FreeKodak Sh*t & Everybody Gone F**k Wit You Kuz They See You Saluting A Real One. Ya That’s The Wave Right There Fam, That’s A Whole Nother Fan Base.” It’s unclear what the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s intentions were with the since-deleted post. While he could just be showing some real love to the Stallion and probably was really trying to bring their fanbases together, some fans are speculating that Kodak was just messing with Meg because they have a history.

In early 2019, a video of Kodak saying “let me drive the boat” quickly went viral and spawned endless social media memes. Megan Thee Stallion, however, later popularized the term, which is now used to describe liquor being poured into someone’s mouth straight from the bottle. In one particular video in which she appeared with her “Hot Girl Summer” co-star Nicki Minaj, Megan let Nicki “drive the boat” and the rest was history.

No one really remembered that the phrase was actually born from Kodak’s mouth, and Megan Thee Stallion even took credit for it earlier this year on a televised event. After seeing that, Kodak took to social media to let the world know that he saw what she did, but he refrained from being too indignant. “I Really Wanna Go Bad On Lil One but I’m Keepin This Sh*t Pretty #LetMeDriveTheBoat #FreeTheGoat,” he wrote alongside a clip of Meg on an episode Strahan, Sara, and Keke taking all the credit.

Maybe Kodak was too blinded by Meg’s betrayal before to actually take a good look at her talent, and now that he is over it he can see what an asset they could be for each other. Then again, Kodak made quite a few questionable posts this weekend, so it could have been a theme. The rapper talked about football, which seemed normal enough, but he also asked Donald Trump to visit him in prison to discuss this brilliant idea he has, assuring the president that he can even execute him if it turns out to be worthless. He also implored Nas to hop on one of his new tracks.

Kodak has his moments where he is very vocal online. At times he can be pretty straightforward and others a bit abstract. Whether he was just shooting his shot with Megan Thee Stallion or simply reminding her that she’s missing out by not supporting him – the world may never know.