Scarface On Dialysis Amidst Battle With Coronavirus

The entire hip hop community is keeping Scarface in its thoughts as he continues to battle with COVID-19.

After experiencing a scratchy throat, which is one of the first symptoms of Coronavirus, Scarface developed a fever and was diagnosed with the dreaded illness, which has already claimed over 200,000 lives and infected 3 million people worldwide. While almost 900,000 people have actually recovered from COVID-19, Scarface is one of the unfortunate patients who has taken quite a knock.

Speaking with his fellow Geto Boys bandmate Willie D last month, the “I See a Man” rapper shared how quickly things went from bad to worse once the virus took hold, including vomiting and shortness of breath. “It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed,” he said. “This whole three weeks has been an ordeal. It’s the craziest s*** I’ve ever done and seen in my life.”

After seemingly having overcome the disease, Scarface’s condition went downhill again and required further hospitalization, as well as dialysis due to Coronavirus, causing his kidneys to fail. “I’m glad to be alive,” he told Willie D in an update. “I fought the COVID double bilateral pneumonia, both lungs and kidney failure in my house. When it all went back to s*** again, I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday [April 20].” With a new dialysis port to ensure functioning of the vital organs, the 49-year-old disclosed that he has had to undertake a whole new health regime to manage the new development.

Scarface shared that doctors are astounded at how he survived the last three weeks, but we’re glad he did and hope his health only improves.