Offset Throwing Livestream Concert To Help ATL Foodbanks Affected By COVID-19

Offset is bringing along some friends for a live concert for COVID-19 relief.

Offset seems to be giving back to the Atlanta community in big ways lately, and now he has announced that he will be putting on a virtual concert to benefit those in his hometown that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Migos rappers posted a flier on his Instagram Friday night to advertise the event, captioning the post, “YO! I’M SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OFFSET AND FRIENDS!” The announcement included a list of big names that will be joining the Atlanta native to perform, including Young Thug, Rich The Kid, and Saint JHN.

Offset explained that the show will raise money to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a Feeding America Partner. The post also let fans know where and when they can catch the virtual event, which is being aired “exclusively on Oculus venues and Facebook, presented by Supersphere, Wednesday, April 29 at 4PM-6PM PDT.”

Fans who appreciate the free entertainment, which is desperately needed at this time of quarantine and social distancing, can make a donation through Offset’s Facebook page. Offset joins many artists who have been taking advantage of the online platform to maintain a connection with their fans but is also using his massive following to raise money for those who are struggling to make ends meet during these difficult times.

Offset’s announcement has already received over 61k likes on Instagram, so it seems likely that the event will draw a huge crowd. Other online music events have been breaking records in recent weeks because of the unprecedented state of the world, and the void artists are able to fill for so many people who are struggling emotionally and financially. Let’s hope that people who have the means to donate will do so generously for this worthy cause and that everyone is able to find a little joy by turning up in their homes on April 29.