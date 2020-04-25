Lil Uzi Vert Speak On Dissing Playboi Carti On “Sasuke” Then Kiss And Makeup

Lil Uzi Vert is denying that his latest song is a diss for Playboi Carti.

Lil Uzi Vert has been very productive in music this year. The rapper has already delivered multiple albums and even topped the Billboard charts for several weeks. Yesterday Uzi released his latest single “Sasuke” which comes days after he promised to drop something when Playboi Carti did or at least alluded to it.

Playboi Carti mysteriously tweeted “Monday” just last week which left fans thinking that he would finally deliver new music. When Uzi saw the tweet he also promised something himself writing “So u dropping Monday bet it,” he wrote. “Monday,” Lil Uzi Vert also tweeted. Monday came and went and nothing came of the long-awaited Playboi Carti project but then yesterday Uzi released his new song “Sasuke” and everyone and their mamas are convinced that it is a sight towards Carti.

It’s not entirely clear what the beef is with the two rappers but they were once really close friends who seem to be a bit on and off these days. A majority of the feedback about Uzi’s new song was that it’s a Playboi Carti diss, so Uzi had a long list of tweets to choose from in order to clear the air. He chose to reply to a fan who wrote: “He referenced left right on the song, he’s dissing Carti.” Uzi retweeted the post along with a clarifying statement that read: “I’m not dissing him…. promise” with a red heart emoji.

You already know Carti ??????????

I love u back …… https://t.co/5Ad0SLh8eH — BABY PLUTO ????® (@LILUZIVERT) April 25, 2020

At this point, what is actually going on here between Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti is anyone’s guess. Carti released the song and official video for “@ Meh” on April 16 and it has already garnered well over 10 million views. It is also the song that fans believe Uzi is slightly mimicking in “Sasuke” – one fan pointed out that the rapper is using the “baby voice” on the track which is actually just a specific autotune setting. You be the judge – go ahead and check out both tracks by Uzi and Carti here.