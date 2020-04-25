DMX Held Bible Study On IG Live Promises New Album Coming

DMX is taking us to church on Instagram Live, and fans are here for it.

Rap icon DMX is the latest to hop on the Instagram Live wagon, but he is not doing live concerts, he is offering Bible knowledge and a sermon. In a time when the whole world seems to be in shambles as we try to make do and cope with the global pandemic, many cannot avoid the sense of despair, but DMX is helping to restore our faith.

The rapper who has been open about his struggle with mental illness and substance abuse appears to be doing really well after his stint in rehab last October. X had checked himself in and committed to “putting family and sobriety first,” and it looks like it has gotten him to a healthy place today. DMX is not one of the many people seeking answers in religion only after disaster has struck. Just over a year ago, the rapper leads a prayer at one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services.

Taking to Instagram Live on Friday, DMX read a chapter from the book of Ecclesiastes that spoke about a time for everything under the sun. The verse that struck home the most in a time like this was “A time to embrace and a time to avoid embraces” – something that we should all be able to relate to right now.

Before the Bible study segment of the live session, the rapper delivered a short sermon about the importance of our desires being in alignment with God’s will. “The best thing that we can hope for, the most important thing that we could hope for, or pray for, or ask for, is that our desires coincide with God’s will,” he said. “At the end of the day – at the beginning of the day, it’s gonna be God’s will. It’s always gonna be God’s will. If you try to understand why he does what he does you’re just gonna end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

Fans reacted with gratitude, and some were even inspired by DMX’s testimony. One Twitter user wrote, “Who knew that DMX reading the Bible was exactly what I needed right now,” and we’re sure a ton of others agree with that sentiment. Elsewhere in the live video, X encouraged fans to accept Christ as their savior, explaining that it’s as simple as saying it and believing it.

The live session was no different from any regular church service, and since we are all required to avoid congregating, for now, fans are hoping this will become DMX’s new thing. He might even give Kanye a run for his money since he beat him to Instagram Live. Would you tune into DMX’s church services on Instagram?

Pastor DMX with the good word. Amazing. Look at how peaceful + in-tune he is with himself. ? pic.twitter.com/C3u4cXjkRP — ????? ??? ? (@TheCourtKim) April 24, 2020

DMX leading people to Christ ???? pic.twitter.com/f7Iwo2aPhm — Grape Juice Papi (@Kofimagne) April 25, 2020