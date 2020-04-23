New York Rapper Fred The Godson Dead From Coronavirus Complications

Popular New York rapper Fred The Godson has died from coronavirus complications.

As the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, hip hop is now mourning the death of one of its own to the deadly disease that has already claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. Earlier this month, Fred the Godson posted a photo of himself in the hospital on ventilators while revealing that he is battling coronavirus. At the time, he asked fans for prayers, and fans showed out for the New York-based MC.

Several of Godson’s peers in the hip hop community have since reacted to his passing with shock. “Rip @fredthegodsonmusic damn this is wack ! Stay home corona is real,” French Montana wrote. Others like Lloyd Banks and DJ Self also penned tribute to the late rapper.

Fred The Godson’s family has yet to confirm his death, and there are no official statements, but still, the news is a particularly sad one for all of us.

DAMN RIP FRED DA GODSON ????? THATS MAD WACK — Retch (@RetcH07BIX) April 23, 2020