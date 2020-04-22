Cardi B and 2 Chainz Criticized Georgia Governor’s Decision To Reopen Businesses

Cardi B and 2 Chainz don’t think it’s time yet to reopen businesses in Georgia.

Celebrities including Cardi B and 2 Chainz are speaking out as the government move to reopen the economy despite coronavirus cases still climbing. It has been over a month since the U.S. began shutting down businesses, public spaces, and nonessential services in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. While it is understandable that people are beginning to feel a bit restless and isolated, experts agree that it is too early to begin reopening nonessential services to the public.

The shelter-in-place orders across the country are primarily controlled by the governors of each state, and most states continue to stay on track with social distancing and quarantine guidelines. However, Georgia governor Brian Kemp has announced that he will be reopening gyms, barbershops, hair salons, and several other nonessential businesses by the end of the week.

Along with medical experts, many celebrities are using their platform to speak out against prematurely opening businesses. Cardi B took to social media to respond to the news, saying, “I just want to let people DON’T GO AROUND YOUR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS! Once there sick and in the hospital with covid you won’t be able to see how and what they treating them with.” Cardi went on to remind people of the dire circumstances they will face if they or someone they love gets sick, saying, “Your parents, grandparents or YOU will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your love ones.” She ended her warning with the powerful statement, “HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!”

2 Chainz also posted the news and indicated that the decision in Georgia is being based on politics rather than the health and safety of citizens, captioning the announcement, “Red state.” Only time will tell if we are able to keep enough states quarantined to slow the spread of this deadly virus and prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. Meanwhile, many people who are being told that they can soon return to their old lives are indicating that they will continue to stay home until it is truly safe to return to normal.