Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Spending Millions Under House Arrest On Cars And Jewelry

Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be living his best life since being placed on house arrest…

6ix9ine officially has three more months until he is a free man, but he is currently serving out the remainder of his sentence in the comfort of his own home. The “Stoopid” rapper left the Manhattan correctional facility where he has spent the last few months on April 1st due to medical concerns amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Despite being in his early twenties, 6ix9ine is classified as high risk as a result of his asthma and his previous respiratory infections. These factors prompted Judge Paul Engelmayer to apply leniency and grant the rapper’s request to be released from the overpopulated prison and relocated to an undisclosed residence approved by his probation officer. “The defendant must remain at his residence except to seek any necessary medical treatment or to visit his attorney, in each instance with prior notice and approval by the Probation Department,” read the judge’s order.

Although Tekashi may be fitted with a GPS tracker for the time being, he is already setting his sights globally. The New Yorker is reportedly liaising with venues in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe, and South America to perform once coronavirus has passed.

The offers are said to be worth around $500,000. He will be needing to rake in all the money he can if the latest reports regarding his spending are true. The 23-year-old now has no less than five new whips in his garage — a Lamborghini Aventador, a McLaren, a Rolls-Royce, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. As if that wasn’t enough, Tekashi has also purchased four watches, including a Richard Mille piece, and a shark-shaped chain valued at $300,000, according to a report from TMZ.

6ix9ine does still have a few debts over his head, however. In March, he was hit by a $2.25 million lawsuit over an agreement with Fashion Nova which he did not fulfill.