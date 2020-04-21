Rihanna Denies Her Dad’s Claim That She Sent Him A Ventilator For COVID-19

Rihanna is debunking a rumor about her father’s health as it relates to the global pandemic.

Rihanna has done a fortune of incredible things to assist during the coronavirus crisis, but give a ventilator to her father, she did not. The Barbadian superstar has not always had an easy relationship with her dad, Ronald Fenty. This past weekend, Mr. Fenty did something else that may have strained that relationship when the 66-year-old spoke to The Sun regarding his alleged COVID-19 diagnosis.

Ri Ri’s dad told the publication that the “We Found Love” singer had came to his aid during the pandemic, telling the Sun, “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn.” … “She did so much for me,” he continued. “I appreciate everything she has done.” Part of that assistance apparently included sending a ventilator to her dear old dad — a claim that it has now emerged was not true.

A representative for the Grammy Award winner told Page Six that Ronald fabricated claims that RiRi gifted him a one of the breathing machine which are currently in dire need around the world. “He doesn’t need a ventilator, and she didn’t send him one,” Page Six was told.

Although she may not have given her father a ventilator, RiRi did donate $700,000 worth of ventilators to her home country of Barbados, as well as million of dollars to various organizations through her Clara Lionel Foundation, including much-needed personal protective equipment to medical workers in hospitals in New York City.

During an Instagram live session last week, Rihanna told fans to stop asking about new music while she was trying to save the world — unlike President Donald Trump. Well …