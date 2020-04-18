Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Cari Beefing On Twitter? Fans React

Are Lil Uzi Vert and Playboy Carti at odds again?

Fans are trying to decipher what’s happening between Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. Are they beefing? Are they dropping new music together? Carti was having a fruitful day subsequent to dropping his new single “@ Meh” on Thursday (April 16). However, the focus immediately shifted to fellow hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert when he posted a bit of a cryptic response to Playboi Carti’s latest track. Uzi shared a picture of Carti’s new album art with the caption, “Just Meh,” and fans aren’t sure what to take from that just yet.

The reason so many fans are riled up on Twitter about the alleged beef between Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert is that the details of the drama are super unclear and even kind of shady. Some are even wondering if it’s staged. Could the rappers just be using a marketing ploy to promote new music by making it look like they have beef?

It is believed that Playboi Carti might be dropping his album or a new single on 4/20 as per his enigmatic tweet that said, “Monday.” Lil Uzi Vert replied to Playboi’s tweet, “So u dropping Monday bet it.” He even additionally tweeted “Monday,” just like Carti. Last month Uzi said he would drop new music as soon as another unnamed artist did, and now fans think that he was referring to Playboi Carti.

Uzi recently reshared an old preview from 2018 of a track he did with Carti, so there are also some fans who suspect that they intend to drop music together and are employing some misleading publicity tactics. Just last year, they appeared to be on good terms until Uzi said they weren’t. Then last month, Uzi straight up said that they are not beefing. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old rapper tweeted then deleted Playboi Carti’s name with an upside-down smiling emoji. The reason behind it is anybody’s guess.

Both rappers used to be close friends and collaborators. Playboi once said in an interview that he and Uzi have recorded like a century of songs together. “We’ve been recording since like 2015,” he said. “So we know what we got to do. We know what we’re capable of. We just gotta do what we gotta do.”

“@ Meh” is the first official song of 2020 from Playboi Carti, whose long-awaited album has been delayed since October 2019. Lil Uzi Vert has also enjoyed a successful 2020 thus far with his No. 1 album “Eternal Atake.” We hope both rappers continue to excel and leave negativity out of the focus while they work on just improving their craft and releasing more successful songs and albums.

