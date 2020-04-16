Popcaan Take To The Streets In “Numbers Don’t Lie” Video

Popcaan dropped off some new visuals for his song “Numbers Don’t Lie.”

Even as we practice social distancing these days, many artists are still finding strategic ways to do what they can in the meantime. While they can’t perform on big stages, nor can they gather in dozens and party together, most artists are still making music videos and recording music. Popcaan’s recently released track “Numbers Don’t Lie” has been gaining some steam in the dancehall arena. On Wednesday, the OVO signed dancehall artist released a new music video for the song produced by talented longtime Jamaican producer Dane Ray.

Considering how many times Popcaan mentioned Dane Ray’s name on the track, it was unusual that the increasingly popular producer did not make an appearance in the visuals but these are unusual times. The concept of the video follows the progressive chapters of an industrious and ambitious lad since 2014 who persevered through “The Growth” then “The Hustle” and finally enjoyed “The Come Up.” There are featured roles in the short story music video, but the storyline is likely a representation of Popcaan’s own journey.

Though the video seemed to at first indicate that social distancing was considered, it ended with a scene at a party with quite a few people. Quada, who also has a song on the Dane Ray produced instrumental, made a short cameo in that scene before the video ended. The 2-minute and 47-second presentation is already in the top ten trendings in Jamaica and has amassed 200K views after it was released just yesterday.

Check out the official music video for “Numbers Don’t Lie” now.