Boosie Badazz Wants To Throw Quarantine House Party, “F*** Quarantine”

Lil Boosie says he doesn’t “give a f**k” about the coronavirus, and he is still partying at home in the company of some gorgeous women.

Boosie Badazz is among the most talked about Louisiana rappers in the game. He always manages to entertain us, whether it’s with his music or just his blunt personality. Since the pandemic has taken its course, Boosie has been staying at home, but it looks like the rapper missed the club so much he brought it home with him.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Boosie told the hosts that he partied all night at home in the club with women everywhere. Now we’re not sure Boosie ought to be announcing this considering the social distancing that is required of him, but his raw uncut personality would not allow otherwise. “We threw a party last night in my club,” the rapper said. “We gotta club in my house. A** everywhere. Beautiful women. F*ck quarantine. We threw a party. A** everywhere,” he emphasized.

Though Boosie’s disobedient and possibly risky behavior could alert authorities, he also admitted that he is not getting swept away in the coronavirus hysteria even though he suspected that he himself had it before. “I was sick before the sh*t hit. I had an asthma pump for the first time and everything,” he said. “But I don’t give a f**k about no coronavirus. I kinda basically live on faith. I don’t live on sight, what people say. I just feel like, God know when your a** gon’ die. So if you gon’ die from the coronavirus, get yo a** ready. That’s just how I feel.”

Boosie Badazz, who is a regular social media hit, has already gone viral in the middle of the global crisis after the flare-up of Instagram Live sessions started for his song telling women to put their “p***y lips on Live” for a thousand dollars. The rapper was recently in some hot water with Instagram after being warned about promoting inappropriate content. While he hasn’t been pushing that envelope, it definitely seems like he’s pushing it with his in-home club parties.

Do you think anything will come out of Boosie Badazz admitting that he’s entertaining all these women at home?