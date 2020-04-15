DJ Khaled Reacts To Fans Trolling Him Over His Rugged Quarantine Look, “I Will Get Haircut”

Staying groomed during quarantine? Ain’t nobody got time for that — including DJ Khaled.

If we’re all perfectly honest with ourselves, most of us have been spending our days in our pajamas or gym clothes and have forgotten what a razor is actually used for. Aside from a few Zoom calls here and there, the need to stay perfectly groomed has departed as the majority of the world now remains in their homes as a result of a global pandemic. This may be a good thing as places like barbers and hairdressers are closed. Certainly not good for business, but good in terms of curbing the spread of COVID-19. DJ Khaled is working on a solution.

DJ Khaled seems to be feeling the pain of hair care institutions shutting their doors (social distancing and all that), as he demonstrated in a photo he recently shared. Typically so well-groomed, with a beard and hairline sharp enough to cut a cake, the “I’m the One” hitmaker is looking a little less ‘sharp’ than usual. With his hair overgrown (especially around the sides of his head) and a fuzzy beard, DJ Khaled lamented his newfound scruffiness. “THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH !” he captioned the picture. “I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol Quarantine alert Im get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned ! I NEED MY BEARD OIL ! Lol !”

We have to commend DJ Khaled, though. Many people who can’t stand the current state of their hair have taken it upon themselves to do some DIY dyeing and trimming. The results, as countless videos on YouTube, will show, have not been pretty. Instead, the music producer has agreed to participate in a telethon fundraiser to raise funds to fight Coronavirus called Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort.

Perhaps someone should try to get his barber a hazmat suit before that.