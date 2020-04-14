Defiant Boosie Badazz Says JAY-Z Tried To Make Him Apologize To Dwyane Wade

Boosie Badazz name-dropped JAY-Z and says the rapper almost stepped in when he was going off on Dwyane Wade over his and his wife’s decision about their child Zaya.

In February, Dwyane Wade was a major supporter of his daughter Zaya’s transition to a girl. He came out publicly with his family as a united front who fully supported the decision. Boosie Badazz being the wild and tactless person we have all known him to be, went on Instagram after the news became public and practically begged D-Wade to change his mind.

“Don’t cut his d**k off, bruh,” Boosie said while ranting in a video clip on his IG. According the Louisiana legend, Dwyane Wade’s daughter might turn 16 and fell in love with a girl and ended up needing the use of his instrument. In the clip, he urged the NBA legend not to cut his Zaya’s instrument off. He earned a lot of backlash, but its pretty clear by now that Lil Boosie is as defiant as ever, from what he’s now revealing about JAY-Z getting involved.

The Baton Rouge rapper was incredibly insensitive and perhaps completely inappropriate when he was being vocal about what he said should be considered ‘child abuse.’ What’s more, is that he took it to social media which validated some and irked others as he came off as offensive with his transphobic comments towards Zaya Wade. Two months later during an interview with The Breakfast Club on Monday (April 13), Boosie claimed that “they” did at one point reach out to him to attempt a meeting with Jay-Z for the Baton Rouge rapper to apologize, but he declined.

When asked if he was willing to apologize he stated, “Nah, they already tried to do that. They was trying to hook up some sh*t with a meeting,” he continues. “They say Jay-Z was gonna get him on the phone and all that shit. I need to apologize to save this and save that.” “Hey, tell Jay-Z I don’t wanna talk,” Boosie said. “I’m not apologizing for sh*t. I don’t give a f**k if Jesus calling to get me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was right.”

As expected, Boosie came under fire again after his Breakfast Club interview on Monday for admitting that not even Jay-Z could get him to apologize because he was so obstinate in his views. However, it is clear that the man does not care, he has no remorse, he said what he said. The last time he was being dragged online for transphobic comments he went live from his bathtub and showed us his toes while he blazed up a blunt. Carefree is his middle name and Hov could not change that. Do you think Boosie will eventually warm up to the feeling of regret or will he forever stand by his politically incorrect statement?