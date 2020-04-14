Babyface Will Take On Teddy Riley In IG Live Battle After Beating COVID-19

Babyface is feeling healthy and ready to battle it out on Instagram Live.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds revealed to his fans that he and his family had been part of the millions around the world who contracted COVID-19. The United States currently has over 503,000 cases of the coronavirus, and has overtaken Italy as the worst-hit country in the world. “I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family,” the ‘Every Time I Close My Eyes’ singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m happy to announce we have now tested negative and are on our way to full health.”

The first bit of good news was succeeded by a second. Babyface was due to participate in the current trend of artists battling it out with their fellow musicians on Instagram Live. Previous match-ups have included Hit-Boy up against and Boi-1da, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, Ne-Yo and Johntá Austin, T-Pain and Lil Jon, and Timbaland and Swizzbeats all letting their best tracks defend them in their online showdowns.

Babyface was supposed to face-off against Teddy Riley last Sunday, but the battle didn’t go ahead and now we know why. But thanks to the 62-year-old now getting the all-clear from health officials and having regained his strength, he’s ready to show the “Let’s Chill” singer he means business.

“I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beats & Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in Teddy vs. Babyface,” the Grammy Award winner wrote in his post. “So get ready for a night of groove and love, Ladies… put on your red dress… light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes… Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!”

The eagerly anticipated duel will go down on Saturday, April 18. Who’s your money on?