Love & Hip Hop’s Bambi and Lil Scrappy Reveals They’re Having A Baby Girl

Bambi and Lil Scrappy are one of the more unproblematic couples on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta. Outside of the drama between their mothers, the two are mostly focused on family life and raising their children together.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi got married in September 2017, and had their first child, Breland, together in September 2018. Just before the season 9 premiere of LHH: ATL, they announced that they are expecting their second child together and have now announced that they are having a baby girl!

The couple had a Los Angeles Lakers themed virtual gender reveal and posted the results to their Instagram. They wore Lakers jerseys, and Bambi filled everyone in on the rules of the revel. She spoke to fans on her Instagram stories saying, “We about to shoot and see if the powder turns purple or yellow. [We] going to throw [the basketball] at the backboard so that it can all explode. I’m nervous, but I think it’s going to be a boy. I think I am a boy mom.”

She, Lil Scrappy, and his first daughter, Emani, from his previous relationship with Erica Dixon, all threw basketballs full of power at the basketball goal. Click on the video to see the moment when they all find out the gender together.

When they first announced the latest pregnancy, there were a lot of rumors the Bambi was having twins after fans misinterpreted a social media post from Scrappy. He posted a picture of Bambi all glammed up with the caption, “Wifey be carrying my babies around drenched out,” he wrote. “Come on with the Baby drip den mama, too much drip for one bottle @adizthebam #mom #wife #hustla #CDAYVIBES #BABY3 #CINCO.”

Fans immediately saw the word “babies” and assumed that she was carrying multiples. However, those rumors were squashed after she commented, “No ma’am… one baby which will become the 5th member of our family. Dassit.”

