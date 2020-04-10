Tory Lanez Drops “The New Toronto 3”, Back On Instagram Live With Raunchy Quarantine Radio

Tory Lanez just dropped his new album, The New Toronto 3, and is back on Instagram Live with his raunchy Quarantine Radio.

The New Toronto 3 arrives less than six months after the last release from the Canadian singer/rapper, Chixtape 5. The project marks the end of an era for Tory Lanez as an Interscope Records artiste, following their bitter falling out last year. TNT3 features songs like “Pricey & Spicy,” “Do the Most,” “Accidents Happen” featuring Lil Tjay, “10 F*cks” featuring Mansa, and “Dope Boy’s Diary.” Tory will likely be playing the project on his Quarantine Radio this weekend, but in the meantime you can cop a copy of it on iTunes and Spotify.

Listen to The New Toronto 3 album below.

Quarantine Radio is back and still raunchy.

Tory Lanez is the latest rapper to join the online entertainment world with a live stream that featured stars like Justin Bieber, Bryson Tiller, and more. Now pretty much every show has been dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic. As artists scramble to make sense of their new reality, many have begun live streaming shows via social media from their homes, isolated locations, or any place they can while they practice social distancing.

Celebrities, in particular, are getting innovative in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. With this leisure time on everybody’s hands, a few are taking to the online world to interact with fans more than ever. On Tuesday, Tory Lanez hosted an Instagram live dubbed “Tory Lanez Radio,” and fans truly valued the session, especially because of all the huge stars who stopped by.

Some of the guests during the live session included Bryson Tiller, Tinashe, Timbaland, and Justin Bieber. The first person to come live was Tory’s long-time friend Justin Beiber. The fellow Canadian told fans that before all the fame, he knew about Tory Lanez since the rapper used to rap battle in Toronto. He also said Justin’s “My World Tour” was the first he ever attended. Clearly, these two have a mutual respect that goes way back. They both revealed on the live that they were doing okay in this crisis, and both told each other to keep safe.

Tory also invited Bryson Tiller, who checked in from home where he was listening to Panic! at the Disco with his other half Kendra Bailey and their 3-month-old daughter Kelly Jade Tiller. Singer Tinashe also made a short cameo on Tory Lanez Radio.

Elsewhere in the quarantine live session that lasted for more than an hour, Tory took Patron shots and invited female fans to do a twerk challenge in front of the thousands of Instagrammers who were tuned in. I have a feeling these Instagram shows are really gonna blow up, and hopefully, they will improve over time.