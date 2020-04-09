Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s BFF Rah Ali Trade War Of Words On Twitter

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s bestie Rah Ali are beefing again, and neither of these ladies looks to be backing down.

Sometimes best friends can defend each other so relentlessly that they too become the enemy of their best friend’s enemy. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have not always seen eye to eye and inherently neither have their best friends. In a feud that started with an infamous New York Fashion Week fight two years ago, Cardi B and Rah Ali have re-entered the ring and are going at it again on social media.

Rah Ali is allegedly the bestie of Nicki Minaj, who threw some shoes Cardi’s way during the brief altercation between her and Nicki that left the “I Like It” rapper with a huge bump on the head at NYFW. Since the fight that has gone down in celebrity feud history, the women have exchanged some words but nothing even remotely close to what we’re witnessing now.

Cardi previously cleared up some mix-up about a fake tweet that was going around at one point so when she saw the social media page for Rah’s radio show ‘ItsOnSite’ share the same tweet that she already clarified was not authentic, she was peeved off, to say the least, as anyone would be.

Cardi quickly addressed the post writing, “I understand b***es don’t like me but to put a whole fake tweet about me trying to start S**t,” she said. Rah Ali then responded to Cardi directly by mentioning her on Twitter. She immediately drew the petty card when she went for the usual go-to cheating husband jab at Cardi – how original.

“Let’s not talk about husbands because I will put your whole situation on blast,” Cardi retorted. However, Rah maintained that she was here for the fight replying, “Ouuu baby, lets do it,” she wrote. “Your lame friend already ATTEMPTED that, my union is SOLID. So please, give it your best shot, so I can make a complete mockery out of you.”

Cardi kept assuring Rah that they could sort everything out in personal messages, but Ali was adamant about keeping the beef public. Cardi did not back down one bit, though, as she threatened to drop receipts. “I got receipts of you and so and so in ATL? Anyways like I said I dm you if you wanna settle it like women. You haven’t write back so are you doing this for attention?” Cardi B asked.

Get off twitter sneak dissing, your husband in the other room on that video game, texting hoes again. — Rah Ali (@RashidahAli) April 8, 2020

Ouuu baby, lets do it. Your lame friend already ATTEMPTED that, my union is SOLID. So please, give it your best shot, so I can make a complete mockery out of you. — Rah Ali (@RashidahAli) April 8, 2020

Cardi B and Rah’s feud has been reignited quite a lot lately after two years since the big fight. The rapper’s best friend, Star Brim, threatened to avenge Cardi ever since she was released from jail over a year ago. Star, who is already facing years in prison again for alleged racketeering and slashing someone said in her recent podcast that she would have dragged both Rah and Nicki if she was there. Star has vowed to stay out of the beef until she has given birth to her new baby. Prosecutors believe she is one of the highest-ranking females in the Blood gang. Rah better watch out for this baby mama.