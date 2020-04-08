Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio Booted From Instagram, “They Didn’t Want Me To Win”

Tory Lanez has to put down the mic for now after Instagram shut down his new cyber party.

It’s been an eventful last week for Canadian rapper Tory Lanez who has been hosting his popular Instagram Live party ‘Quarantine Radio’ since the government instructed isolation. The online get-together quickly became the most popular on Instagram, garnering celebrity, and media attention as the different stagings went on. In a recent installment of Quarantine Radio, Tory Lanez even broke the record for most live viewers on the platform when he had about 350K people watching at the same time.

After all the incredible success and accolades, many thought Quarantine Radio who have had a longer life span. Unfortunately, Instagram police have temporarily banned live the party for unknown reasons. According to Tory Lanez, they advised him that he was blocked from the Instagram Live feature until April 14. The message also suggested that Tory did something Instagram illegal in one of his recent live sessions as starts with “Based on previous use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action,” and goes on to say “We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community.”

Tory told fans on Instagram that he actually started an entirely new Instagram account and was shut down again. “This is crazy at this point my n***a. I had 350k Live, Instagram cut me off,” Tory said, in a video, he posted to his page. “I made a whole brand new page n***s ain’t never heard of – ‘The Quarantine Radio.’ I just got to a hundred thousand, Instagram shut me off.”

“Quarantine Radio” will be a no-go for one whole week. In the meantime, fans are wondering what Tory did to cause Mark Zuckerberg and the team to impose this restriction. The rapper admitted in the comments that he might have gone too far with the provocative gummy bear stunt that was performed by one of the female guests on a recent Live that amassed an audience of over 350K. Do you think “Quarantine Radio” will be the same when it returns?