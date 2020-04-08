Offset & Reese Witherspoon Cut Up On IG Live Over Vintage Cadillacs

Offset was shook when he learned that Reese Witherspoon learned to drive in a 1975 Cadillac.

The new streaming platform Quibi has been lining up stars to get the ball rolling on what is expected to be a successful launch for the short-form content company. Quibi is producing entertainment meant to be viewed on your cellphone, and several stars have hopped on board to debut their own ideas for what may be the new era in streaming television. Chance The Rapper has signed up to host the revamped version of Punk’d for Quibi, and other celebrities, including Chrissy Teigan, Queen Latifah, and Usher have also gotten involved.

Offset, who is debuting a luxury car-themed show titled Skrrt on the platform, joined Fierce Queens host Reese Witherspoon on IG Live to promote their projects and talk cars.

Fans of both hip hop and Legally Blonde found themselves united under one collective viewing experience as Offset and Reese shared their mutual love of Cadillacs. Offset was shook when he found out Witherspoon learned to drive in a 1975 Cadillac El Dorado, which she revealed has been sitting in her father’s yard ever since. “Tell him let me buy it,” Offset pleaded. “I’ll clean it up. I’ll fix it. Put a new engine in it. New interior. Put some Forgis on it…Put it on the road.” Reese replied to the offer, saying, “I’m going to hook you up. I’m going to hook you up with my dad.”

Fans loved the unexpected conversation between two very diverse stars, and many are hoping Reese will come through on her promise, and we can all watch Offset pimp her dad’s ride in the near future. Skrrt with Offset marks the rapper’s debut as an executive producer and will feature several big-name celebrity guests as well as well-known car enthusiast Jay Leno. Quibi launched on April 6 and promised much more entertainment in the coming months.