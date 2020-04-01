Chris Brown Shoot Shots At Doja Cat, She Responded With Thirst Trap

Doja Cat seems to have caught the eye of one Chris Brown.

Like many celebs self-isolating at the moment, Chris Brown has been hopping on the socials. He ventured to Club Quarantine, where Tory Lanez was hosting an Instagram Live and tried to shoot his shot at Doja Cat. “Where Doja Kat?!!!!” Brown wrote about the “Boss B****” rapper. He also made a few other comments concerning the 24-year-old, featuring a kiss emoji just so his intentions would not be lost in text translation. Doja has yet to remark on the flirtation, but we have no doubt that she has been made aware of it.

The songstress from Los Angeles was in a relationship with indie artist Johnny Utah whom she began dating last year, but the two have since gone their separate ways as Doja Cat confirmed in February. “Everything is ok,” she told fans on IG Live. “I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is okay. We have been cool. Nothing weird going on. No drama, or weird s*** going on. S*** just didn’t work out.” So maybe Chris Brown stands a chance?

As for the “Undecided” singer, he looks to be single at the moment too. Last we heard, he had a thing going on with his baby mama who gave birth to his son in November. Brown and Ammika Harris have kept fans guessing about their relationship status throughout the pregnancy, which was also never confirmed.

After Ammika gave birth to Aeko Catori, the adoring dad posted a couple of sexy snaps of his baby mama on his Insta, leading to the belief that they were an item. Fast forward to now where Ammika — and Aeko — live in Germany. Breezy lamented how the travel restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus had impacted his ability to see his son. But even if international was possible at the moment, we wonder whether the 30-year-old who lives in LA would be interested in doing such a long-distance relationship with Miss Harris.

This is all the more reason for Chris Brown to shoot his shots on social media. Doja Cat is clearing listening because she responded by posting a thirst trap photo on IG.