The Weeknd Ends Roddy Ricch’s Reign At The Top Of Billboard Charts

The Weeknd put an end to Roddy Ricch reign at the top of the Billboard chart.

Roddy Ricch has seen an extended and unexpected stay at the top, but it seems now it is time for him to step aside and give his title to The Weeknd, who has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with his single “Blinding Lights.” Roddy Ricch’s single, “The Box,” enjoyed 11 weeks in the top spot, largely due to its viral use on social media platforms like TikTok.

The Weeknd’s new album, After Hours, has now had two singles reach the number one spot, including “Heartless,” which peaked at No. 1 in December. This is only the latest in a series of No. 1 hits for the Toronto singer, including “Starboy,” “The Hills,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The Weeknd’s latest project has also made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it his fourth album to hold that title. Although it is still early in the year, Abel is also holding the title of best overall sales week for any album so far in 2020. Every track from the project has made the charts, and a deluxe version featuring eight bonus tracks was recently released to enthusiastic reviews from The Weeknd’s dedicated fan base.

While Roddy Rich might not be able to hold the No. 1 spot forever, he is still enjoying No. 2 on the Hot 100 and topping the Hot Rap Songs chart for the 13th week. Other chart appearances this week include Doja Cat, who finally made it into the top ten with “Say So,” Post Malone with his single “Circles,” Future and Drake’s “Life is Good,” and Justin Bieber’s “Intentions.” The Weeknd’s “Heartless” also continues to perform well, holding strong at number four on the chart.