Charlamagne Tha God Breaks Silence On Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’

Joe Budden has sent fans of Charlamagne Tha God into a slight panic by saying the radio host was leaving “The Breakfast Club.”

A large portion of people starts their day by tuning in to “The Breakfast Club” where Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts, DJ Envy and Angela Lee, keep listeners up to date with all the freshest hip hop happenings. Celebrities often find themselves sweating and revealing secrets while sitting in the studio as the team keeps them on their toes. While Envy and Angela are an integral part of the show, no one could argue that Charlamagne is the driving force behind that radio machine.

In addition to his daily morning show gig on Power 105.1, the Howard Stern of hip hop also hosts a YouTube series where he interviews celebrities, has written a couple of books and is generally a man to follow on social media. For the last couple of weeks, rumors have been rife that Lenard McKelvey, Chalarmagne’s government name, is planning to vacate his seat on “The Breakfast Club.” While NeNe Leakes was on the March 4th edition of the show to discuss her future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Charlamagne hinted at his own future by admitting that he had frequently quit the radio show mentally recently. Joe and his co-hosts even discussed the 41-year-old’s possible departure on his own podcast.

With his name flying around everywhere, Charlamagne has now chosen to address the rumors. “A lot of people ran with what I said in that interview and they did articles on it and stuff like that,” he said on his podcast , The Brilliant Idiots. “You know what I be more concerned about? I don’t like the misinformation about platforms, whether it’s The Brilliant Idiots or The Breakfast Club. I saw Joe say that and I was looking at YouTube comments and seeing people say ‘Brilliant Idiots isn’t that successful’ and I’m like, that’s so disrespectful because it just shows me how misinformed people are.”

Charlamagne Tha God confirmed that his current contract with The Breakfast Club is up in December, so we’ll see whether he hangs up his mic.