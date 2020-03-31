Boosie Badazz Announces Bid For President In 2024

Boosie Badazz for president.

The recent outbreak of the coronavirus has really put the leadership capabilities of some Presidents and Prime Ministers into perspective. President Donald Trump has been at the receiving end of public criticism for his handling of the pandemic. This, along with other actions, could see him losing his job when elections roll around in November of this year. Boosie Badazz now thinks that he can do a better job.

While the names of the persons in this upcoming race for the presidency are already locked in, one famous Baton Rouge rapper is coming forward to say he will be the man for the job in the next four years. Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, already has his poster and team ready. He took a bit of time out of his busy schedule to share the official poster, which he captioned, “ITS OFFICIAL IM RUNNING 2024 no just talk to my people??”

A couple of Boosie’s 7.8 Million fans began chiming in on the idea of him leading the nation. “I can see us ballin wit food stamps na! come on !!!!!” mentioned on person, laughing at the idea. Another embraced the idea, citing that the Whitehouse would become a funhouse, “MAAANN WE FINNA BE IN THE WHITE HOUSE SHOOTN DICE AND BB Q’N.”

Boosie would not be the first rapper to confess their desire to run for the main office. Rapper Kanye West mentioned the following at the 2015 MTV VMAs: “Yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president.”

While Kanye did not enter the 2020 race, he could have his eyes set on 2024, which would mean big competition for Badazz. If Boosie does run for the spot and secure a win, he would become the second black man to hold the position, along with the first rapper to become president.

What are your thoughts on Boosie running for the position and would you vote for him?