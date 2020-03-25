Usher And Ella Mai Drops “Don’t Waste My Time” Visual

It was a full-blown party on the set of the video for the Jermaine Dupri produced track, “Don’t Waste My Time.”

The track features two of the industry’s best voices, Ella Mai and the King of R&B himself, Usher. The opening scene of the video shows the host Usher getting his threads right for the day’s proceedings. Another giveaway that lets viewers know just how dope of a party it’s going to be is the fact that we see the big bad Snoop Dogg doing his thing in the kitchen.

The party is more than jumping when Ella Mai pulls up to the poolside shindig, sporting an orange jacket, with some pretty cool floral pants. Everyone’s getup seems clean and modest. The viewers did not miss out on this and applauded Usher and directors for taking things back to a simpler time when wearing clothes was appreciated.

The video also brings a little humor to through American comedian Jamie Kennedy, who is unable to get past security to join the party. This remained the same even after he got a major cosign from the actor Evan Ross. Kennedy eventually gets the go-ahead to enter from the host, who was luckily just trolling by. Once Usher is present, there will be dancing, and we got some decent close-ups of the dancefloor, which was being kept busy by deejay Dupri. Other persons who appeared in the video include, Hueman, Nick and Navi, Eric Bellinger, King Combs, Justin Combs, Evan Ross, and many others.

Toronto based director Lesean Harris does a great job at piecing together all the pieces of the puzzle to ensure that everyone had fun while making an awesome video.

Watch the official video for “Don’t Waste My Time” below.