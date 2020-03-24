Wiz Khalifa and Tyga Drops Perfect Quarantine Hit “Contact”

Taylor Gang rapper Wiz Khalifa has alas released another song, “Contact” with Last Kings boss and former Young Money rapper Tyga.

When was the last time we got consistent new music from Wiz Khalifa? Earlier this month, he dropped the DJ Mustard-produced “Bammer” which caught many by surprise. Now he has hit us with a new dose of heat with his latest banger “Contact” featuring Tyga.

“Contact” has a smooth, current beat to go with rhymes describing the world-class quality of Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis stash. As we all know, Wiz Khalifa is an avid cannabis user and basically an advocate for the herb. His new track, which was produced by Ronny J, is a certified banger with a crazy sampled beat in the background that moves you whether you want to or not.

Some dope lyrics from the track include: “Knew she was the one soon as she opened her mouth/Heard you from the West but built like you from the South

Your n**** always trippin’, don’t let you leave the house/Reminding me of my Impala when she makin’ it bounce,” Wiz raps on the track.

Photos recently circulating on the internet suggest that the visuals for the single will be making its debut soon. With multiple releases from Wiz Khalifa coming to us this month after what seemed like years of radio silence, the rapper must be gearing up for something big. Do you think a new album is in the near future for Wiz Khalifa?