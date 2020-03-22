Rihanna Buys $700K Worth Of Ventilators For Barbados As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Rihanna is stepping up to help Barbados prepare for the COVID-19 crisis.

In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the “We Found Love” singer is letting her fellow Barbadians know that she has their back. The effects of COVID-19 have been devastating worldwide, with countries that have grade-A healthcare even finding themselves collapsing under the immense capacity of people who need help. Barbados citizens are covered by universal healthcare, but the country is not one of the wealthiest in the world, with an annual GDP of around $5.3 billion. And so, during a period where global markets are crashing under the Coronavirus curse, one of the island’s own has decided to give back.

Rihanna is currently the richest female musician in the world. The Barbados native possesses a fortune worth $600 million, according to Forbes, as a result of not only her illustrious music career that has spanned over 250 million albums sold worldwide but also her business ventures, which include Fenty Beauty and its off-shoots that feature clothing and lingerie.

Rihanna has now donated $700,000 worth of ventilators to Barbados, which has 6 cases of the novel virus. Coronavirus is a respiratory infection that affects a person’s breathing capabilities, forcing many patients to go on ventilators to assist with their breathing. Horror stories have emerged from first-world cities like London, where they just do not have enough ventilators to treat all those suffering. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, announced Rihanna’s generous donation which amounts to 1.4 million on the country’s local Barbadian Dollar, proving that she has taken her role as ambassador, as appointed by the government, seriously.

Rihanna’s contribution will hopefully be able to save lives in a country that has not yet been badly hit but has the potential to do so. Rihanna is also donating $5 million towards the fight against Coronavirus in the US, Caribbean, and Africa.