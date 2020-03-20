Rick Ross Pays Off $1.5M In Back Taxes

The tax man is no longer after Rick Ross after the rapper settled his massive bill.

Rick Ross has worked up quite a debt over the last few years, owing $254,341 in 2014 and almost $1.3 million in 2016. The Internal Revenue Service filed a claim against Ross in December 2018, which accused him of owing the IRS more than $1.5 million in back taxes.

It is not the first time that the tax service has had to go the legal route where the “Gold Roses” rapper is concerned. It filed a Federal Tax Lien in October 2018 for $1.14 million in back taxes accumulated from 2013 and 2014, while he owed a whopping $4.6 million for unpaid taxes from 2012.

As with the previous two liens, Ross has now paid off his debt — in full, according to the Blast. The 44-year-old coughed up over $1.5 million to the IRS, meaning they will no longer be looking to seize his property or his assets. This is definitely a good thing for the music producer who is living life like a boss these days. Ross just added a new Mercedes-Benz Maybach to his collection. His inarguable love for the luxury vehicles remains alive and well as he bought a new 2020 Maybach 650 that possesses a price tag starting at a heart-fluttering $173,000.

Ross does not seem to be experiencing the chaos that the rest of the world is currently going through as he also took time out to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Toie is now officially an adult, after turning the golden age of 18. “Im so proud of your beautiful spirit and bossy way I can’t help but be excited for your days to come. my 1st born and heir to my throne,” he wrote in an Instagram post to his eldest.