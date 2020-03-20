Mike Tyson Told Eminem He’s Only White Guy Who Knows What It’s To Be Black

Eminem is the only white guy who knows what it’s like to be black, according to Mike Tyson.

Eminem sat down with Mike Tyson for a rare interview that saw the two legends fanning out over each other. In the most recent session of Hotboxin with Mike Tyson, the boxing legend was joined by Detroit rapper Eminem to examine a wide scope of topics, including his music career and personal life as well as his most recent album, “Music to Be Murdered By.” Eminem’s latest release was a No. 1 hit that opened with 279,000 equivalent album units moved. The respect for the rapper was evident in the interview, but it was also mutual for the interviewer, legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The boxer told Em that he seriously respected his hustle and how he deserves all the success he has.

Both Eminem and Mike Tyson gushed over each other during the interview as they clearly both admired each other greatly. Eminem said when they planned to recruit Mike Tyson for his latest music video, he actually doubted that they’d actually get the boxer on-board. “We were talking about it and it was in the treatment ‘Mike Tyson knocks him out’ and I was like ‘We can’t get Mike Tyson. If we get Tyson that’s like the top of the f***ing food chain,'” he said.

Both legends called the session their biggest interview to date. “You’re not no guy somebody gave anything. Everything you got is not even given to you, you f***in’ slaved for it, you know what I mean?” Tyson said. “You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n***a,” he said causing laughter to erupt during the interview. Em admitted that he didn’t know how to respond to that saying, “you know, we all got our story.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eminem talked about his daughter made famous by his constant referencing of her in his songs over the course of his illustrious career. According to Em, Hayley is all grown up at 23-years-old and has no kids but does have a boyfriend and graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA. The rapper admitted that he’s a proud dad and that he should be.

If there was anything we learned from this Hotboxin interview, it’s that Eminem, no matter how great, never neglects his humility, and Mike Tyson and Eminem are huge fans of each other. Check out the full session here and peep the 45-minute mark where the two gushed over each other.