Chris Brown Is Missing GF Ammika Harris & Aeko Due To COVID-19 Quarantine

COVID-19 has separated Chris Brown and his family, so he’s feeling a bit down.

Celebrities often seem untouched by the problems many of us face every day, but unfortunately, when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, nobody is immune from the effects this illness is having on the world. One of the many ways people are being affected is through strict travel regulations that have been enacted by many countries worldwide. It seems that due to both American and European travel bans, Chris Brown is now unable to visit his four-month-old son. According to Hollywood Life, Chris’ son Aeko and his mother, Ammika Harris, are currently in Germany where nobody is allowed to travel in or out due to the pandemic.

Sources close to Chris Brown explain that the separation has been difficult, especially given that nobody knows how long these circumstances are going to last. At this point, it looks like Europe will be closing its borders for at least a month.

However, the singer is said to be staying positive and keeping in touch with Aeko Brown and Ammika Harris through regular video chats and frequent pictures of the baby. Ammika Harris is also staying active on social media so that everyone, including Chris, can enjoy pictures and videos of the adorable little boy who looks a lot like his daddy.

Chris Brown remains in California during this time where all residents in the state have been ordered to stay at home and self-quarantine as much as possible. Earlier this week, Chris posted a lighthearted picture of himself in his garage surrounded by shoes and luxury sports cars while eating a bowl of cereal.

The coronavirus pandemic has become a worldwide issue that is causing governments to take unprecedented action to slow the spread of the virus. Chris Brown surely isn’t alone when it comes to issues of family separation and the loneliness of self-isolation during these uncertain times.